Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Down 0.5 %

VTN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. 10,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,507. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the second quarter worth $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

