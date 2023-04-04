Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 337,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $16,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at about $173,000.

Shares of GSY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.68. 184,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,126. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

