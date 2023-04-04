Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 290,318 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 264,761 shares.The stock last traded at $24.80 and had previously closed at $24.74.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
