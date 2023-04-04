Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 290,318 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 264,761 shares.The stock last traded at $24.80 and had previously closed at $24.74.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,428,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 756,583 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,992,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,538,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 385.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 424,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 337,166 shares during the period.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

