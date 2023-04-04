Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for April 4th (ADEVF, AEOXF, ANGPY, ASM, ATDRY, AUTO, AVAV, BURL, CERS, CGC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 4th:

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY)

was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 630 ($7.82) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 550 ($6.83).

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $200.00 price target on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $185.00 target price on the stock.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a sell rating to a buy rating.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $548.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $475.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $177.00 price target on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $114.00 target price on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.