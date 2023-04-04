Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV cut its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ferguson makes up 0.6% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $348,412,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5,334.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after buying an additional 1,192,170 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $112,052,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $95,210,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $89,271,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($117.98) to GBX 9,890 ($122.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

NASDAQ:FERG traded down $3.84 on Tuesday, hitting $128.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.29. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $149.80.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. Research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

