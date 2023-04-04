IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday.
Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $6.15 on Friday. IonQ has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
