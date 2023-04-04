IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $6.15 on Friday. IonQ has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

IonQ Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.