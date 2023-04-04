IoTeX (IOTX) Price Up 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $278.74 million and $41.49 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009674 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,448,632,452 coins and its circulating supply is 9,448,632,447 coins. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.