IPVERSE (IPV) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $884,412.96

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and $884,412.96 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

