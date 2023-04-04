iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,647,000 after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 260,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,663. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

