iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 12.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $51,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

DGRO traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $49.98. 796,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,332. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

