iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.46. 771,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,862. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.70.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

