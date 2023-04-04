iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $109.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

