iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,759 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.4% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
IJR stock opened at $96.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
