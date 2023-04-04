iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 9.1% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.61. 176,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,307. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.79. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $102.35.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

