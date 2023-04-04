iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Riverview Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Riverview Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.3% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.26. 4,755,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,653,073. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $106.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.76.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.