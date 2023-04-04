iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 104.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.48. The company had a trading volume of 152,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,406. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $77.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average of $65.41.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.