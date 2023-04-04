iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is Crane Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Crane Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,909 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crane Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.49. 529,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.