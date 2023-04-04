iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stake Cut by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,479,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,027,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after buying an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,460,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after buying an additional 148,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after buying an additional 70,754 shares during the last quarter.

DSI stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. The company had a trading volume of 41,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $87.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.44.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

