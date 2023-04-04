iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s 6th Largest Position

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,103 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $75,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,102 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

