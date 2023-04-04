iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $31,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 76,795.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,725,000 after acquiring an additional 311,020 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 281,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,362,000 after purchasing an additional 207,085 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,904,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 129,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $234.59. The stock had a trading volume of 45,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,701. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $265.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.79.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

