iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IWR stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.07. 452,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,353. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

