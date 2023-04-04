iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Decreased by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,571 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $110.65. The stock had a trading volume of 951,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,825. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.97.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.