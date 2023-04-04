iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

IDU stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $83.15. 4,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,728. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $74.96 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $952.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.10.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

