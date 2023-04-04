J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.25 ($3.08).

SBRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.56) to GBX 213 ($2.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 270 ($3.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 279.20 ($3.47) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 168.70 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 280.40 ($3.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The company has a market capitalization of £6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,109.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 262 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 228.77.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

