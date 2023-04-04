Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Short Interest Down 7.8% in March

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the February 28th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.57. 1,029,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,246. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

