James C. Highfield Acquires 900 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) EVP James C. Highfield purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,176.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. 34,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.87. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

About Core Molding Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 295,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

