James C. Highfield Acquires 900 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) EVP James C. Highfield purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,176.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. 34,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.87. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Molding Technologies (CMT)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.