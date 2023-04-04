Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $320.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $292.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYK. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.90.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $287.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $288.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.54.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after buying an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after buying an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

