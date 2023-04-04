Jeffrey Dossett Sells 3,500 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $472,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,406.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,553 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $198,287.04.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total value of $465,920.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,143 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $656,863.96.

On Friday, February 10th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $427,910.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $79,611.74.

On Friday, January 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 563 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $67,875.28.

Impinj Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PI traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $131.44. 305,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.26, a P/E/G ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $144.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 62,026.59%. Research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

