Jeffrey P. Burrill Sells 3,297 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,953. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.66 and a 200 day moving average of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 152,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $184,047,000 after acquiring an additional 932,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

