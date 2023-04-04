JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 429 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $199.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.