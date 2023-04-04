JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth about $87,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.