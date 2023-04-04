John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.94) to GBX 217 ($2.69) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 218 ($2.71) to GBX 185 ($2.30) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 190 ($2.36) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.25.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

WDGJF opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

