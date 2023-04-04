Joystick (JOY) Price Down 19.1% This Week

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Joystick has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $10.78 million and approximately $610.68 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0528655 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $541.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

