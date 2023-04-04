JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $181.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.00.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $168.63 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.