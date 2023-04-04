JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $60.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

NYSE PBF traded down $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.16. 2,019,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,643. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

