JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Declares GBX 3.42 Dividend

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Down 2.3 %

LON:JCGI opened at GBX 319.51 ($3.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of £265.83 million, a PE ratio of -161.88 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 239.50 ($2.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 451.54 ($5.61). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 360.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 336.22.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joanne Wong acquired 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.76 ($2,231.45). In other JPMorgan China Growth & Income news, insider Joanne Wong acquired 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £1,796.76 ($2,231.45). Also, insider Aditya Sehgal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,838.55). 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.