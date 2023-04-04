JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 2.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 189,996 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:JMST traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. 272,420 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

