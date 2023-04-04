Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($40.98) to GBX 3,250 ($40.36) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Keywords Studios from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Keywords Studios from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,225.00.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KYYWF opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.