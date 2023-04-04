Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 361.33% from the company’s previous close.

Kidpik Price Performance

PIK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 31,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,197. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.68. Kidpik has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kidpik

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kidpik in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kidpik in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

Featured Stories

