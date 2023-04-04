Kin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Kin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $21.00 million and approximately $946,330.57 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 106.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009596 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,207,205,857,150 tokens. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin was established in 2017 and is supervised by the Kin Foundation, a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services.

The Kin blockchain is built to scale for mass usage and supports an Ecosystem-wide digital economy where app developers and mainstream consumers make millions of micro-transactions.

KIN is used to generate value through a shared, decentralized cryptocurrency in a digital ecosystem of apps and their users. App developers anywhere can seamlessly integrate the Kin SDK into their platform and become active partners in the Ecosystem’s growth. When developers join the Kin Ecosystem, they benefit from the Kin Rewards Engine (KRE), which incentivizes app developers to create engaging user experiences and pays them when users spend Kin within their apps.

The Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

Kin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

