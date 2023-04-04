Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 6,100,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 15,524,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.53%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.