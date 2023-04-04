KOK (KOK) Price Down 2.7% This Week

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0692 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $34.59 million and $791,169.49 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.06784643 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $783,141.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

