Komodo (KMD) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $39.89 million and $1.71 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00133927 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00055442 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00038312 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001355 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001282 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000226 BTC.
About Komodo
KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Komodo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
