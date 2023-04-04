Kowal Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Price Performance
Shares of NYSE COP opened at $109.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)
- 3 Stocks With Solid EPS Estimates & Charts For The Tech Rebound
- These Restaurant Stocks Defy Inflation, Recession Concerns
- Acuity Brands Builds Shareholder Value In Dark Times
- NU Set To Catch Buffett’s Pitch To Brazilian Economy Rebound
- Universal Logistics, A Housing And Automotive Supply Chain Hero
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.