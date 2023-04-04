Kowal Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,549 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned about 0.94% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter.

TCHP opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $309.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.11.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

