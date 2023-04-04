Kowal Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter.

PSMB stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $13.94.

The Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a global, actively-managed fund of funds holding both equity and fixed income products with an aim for capital appreciation and current income. PSMB was launched on Feb 23, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

