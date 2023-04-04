Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases 232 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $232.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

