Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 2,019 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kowal Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,735,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after buying an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

