Kowal Investment Group LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $244.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.86. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $283.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

