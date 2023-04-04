Kowal Investment Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 21,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

